 'Kinda Appalling...': Vikrant Massey DELETES Post Slamming Media Portal Claiming Raghav Juyal Replaced Him In Ramayana
Vikrant Massey was rumoured to play Meghanad in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, but reportedly didn't join the project, with Raghav Juyal stepping in for Ramayana: Part 2. Later, on Saturday, Vikrant called out a media portal for "irresponsible" coverage on Instagram, clarifying he was never part of the film, though he later deleted the story for unknown reasons.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 08, 2026, 08:40 AM IST
article-image
Vikrant Massey On Raghav Juyal Replacing Him In Ramayana | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Vikrant Massey was earlier rumoured to be part of the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana, where he was reportedly set to play Meghanad (also called Indrajit), the eldest son of Ravana and crown prince of Lanka. However, things apparently did not work out, and the makers brought Raghav Juyal on board to replace Massey. According to Variety India, Juyal will feature in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

Vikrant Massey On Raghav Juyal Replacing Him In Ramayana

Amid the reports, Vikrant reacted to the news of Raghav supposedly replacing him and lashed out at the media portal Pinkvilla for publishing the story. He shared a clarification on his Instagram story, stating that he was never a part of the movie.

On Saturday, February 7, Vikrant wrote, "OK. To put things to rest, I was never a part of this movie. Am not, never was. Such irresponsible media coverage from "respectable" media houses is kinda appalling. Nonetheless, wishing everyone on Ramayana all the very best. Will surely buy a ticket and watch it in cinemas."

'Kinda Appalling...': Vikrant Massey DELETES Post Slamming Media Portal Claiming Raghav Juyal Replaced Him In Ramayana
Check it out:

However, the actor deleted the Instagram story shortly afterward, for reasons that are not known.

About Ramayana

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, KGF star Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, while Sunny Deol is set to portray Hanuman and Ravie Dubey will play Lakshman.

The ensemble cast also includes Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan, Sheeba Chaddha, Adinath Kothare, and Kunal Kapoor, among others.

Ramayana is set for a worldwide release, with Part 1 arriving during Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.

