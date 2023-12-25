'Raha Resembles Rishi Kapoor': Netizens Can't Keep Calm As Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Reveal Daughter's Face

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with their daughter Raha | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Bollywood actors and power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt revealed their one-year-old daughter Raha's face for the first time on the special occasion of Christmas. On Monday afternoon, Ranbir and Alia stepped out for Christmas lunch in Mumbai and that is when they posed with Raha for paparazzi. Several photos and videos of the little munchkin went viral on social media platforms within no time and fans are going gaga over the same.

While some social media users said that Raha looks exactly like her grandfather Rishi Kapoor, others said that she resembles her great grandfather Raj Kapoor. A section of users called her cute and praised her blue eyes, whereas others gushed over Ranbir and Raha adorable moment that was captured by paps.

In the now-viral videos, Raha is seen in a white and pink dress with red velvet shoes. Alia wore a floral mini dress and on the other hand, Ranbir wore a black jacket with jeans and t-shirt.

Here's now netizens reacted to the first visuals of Raha:

Rishi kapoor + Raj kapoor + Ranbir kapoor genes won for me😭♥️ https://t.co/0mX7C4xwAL — Susmita✨ (@SSusmita0319) December 25, 2023

Raha baby dito assemble of rishi kapoor 💏

God bless her#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/Q0gY0AQ14S — r (@rajkbest) December 25, 2023

Raha is so beautiful , so elegant just looking like a Wow❤️‍🔥



Glimpse of Rishi Kapoor😍#AliaBhatt#RanbirKapoor#rahakapoorpic.twitter.com/ZxXiEKARwe — India's Elon Musk (@EshhanMusk) December 25, 2023

She's so pretty and cuteeeeee😭💕and those green eyes looks exactly like Rishi Kapoor pic.twitter.com/OCOOBwCCA1 — SURBHI SHARMA 🇮🇳 (@Imsurbhis) December 25, 2023

Her grandfather rishi kapoor, her aunt kareena and karishma kapoor and some uncles pic.twitter.com/9Q1HgLbEww — Lyzee Brown 🍡🍡 (@LyzeeBrown) December 25, 2023

She looks like Rishi Kapoor then lil bit of alia but her eyes literally says that she is Kapoor's daughter https://t.co/N47lpV8J0n — 𝒓.🍉 (@dilnaajaaneya) December 25, 2023

Nah please she's mini Rishi Kapoor, her eyes are of Kareena and Karishma. Cutie pie ♥️ — ` (@_PaperRings__) December 25, 2023

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and the couple welcomed their first child in November 2022. Ranbir and Alia often talk about their daughter at media gatherings or TV shows.

Earlier in November, the duo celebrated Raha's first birthday and hosted an intimate bash at their residence in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani opposite Ranveer Singh. She has now joined hands with Vasan Bala for Jigra, which will be produced by Karan's Dharma Productions and Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions. She will also be seen in Jee Le Zaraa, which stars Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in the lead. It will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

On the other hand, Ranbir is currently enjoying the success of Animal.