Bigg Boss 18: Rajat Dalal & Shrutika Arjun Get Control Over Ration, JAILED

Bigg Boss 18 is getting interesting by the day. With a new concept of a ‘Time god’ being introduced in the show this year, the contestants as well as the audience have been in for a roller coaster of twists and turns.

In the episode of the show yesterday, Vivian Dsena, who was pitted against Karan Veer Mehra in a task to become the new time god, was declared as the new time god this week.

As soon as the Madhubala fame was declared the new time god, he was asked to nominate two contestants for jail by Bigg Boss, who stated that Vivian will be on a test. The actor was seen talking to a few contestants and was seen discussing their views. However, by the end of it all, he decided to send Shrutika and Rajat to the jail. While Rajat had expressed his fear of staying in a jail, stating, he has experienced it in real life too, Vivian, firm on his decision to send both Rajat and Shrutika behind the bars did so as he nominated them.

However, the duo will also be seen enjoying the perks of staying behind the bars. Like every jail mate, Rajat and Shrutika will be given the control over the ration of the house. As a result of this, the duo will decide how much ration will be disbursed. And looks like, this can also give rise to a lot tensions in the house, as, there are two groups in the show clearly.