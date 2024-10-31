Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Beats Karan Veer Mehra To Become New Time God, Issues Rules To Shrutika Arjun

anchal2598704

Vivian Dsena, currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 18 house was pitted against his good friend Karan Veer Mehra in the race of becoming the new time god. The actor however won the race and has now become the new time god.

While this power to the actor has come as a boon to him and his team mates, it sure is scaring his opponents away. In the upcoming episode of the show, Vivian will be seen issuing a new set of rules for the housemates. It will be during this that he will be seen asking Shrutika to thoroughly clean the kitchen. After the actress does so, Vivian points out her mistakes and shows her the places that are still unclean. He will also be seen lifting the oven and will be seen showing Shrutika that the kitchen is still dirty. Irked, Shrutika will refuse to clean the kitchen further. However, Vivian will strictly issue a rule to the actress and will state that she has to clean it.

Not just this, the Madhubala fake will also be seen nominating two contestants to go in the jail. Before the same, he will be seen interacting with the housemates and will be seen asking them why they should not be sent to the jail. From Rajat Dalal to Eisha Singh, Vivian will be seen talking to a few contestants.