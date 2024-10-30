Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Points Out At Shrutika Arjun’s Changing Accent, Says, ‘She Is Putting Up An Act’

Shrutika Arjun, who is currently in the Bigg Boss 18 house has been a topic of discussion for her ‘South Indian accent’ in the show. While a lot of the contestants find it cute and are often left in awe, a few of them have also started finding it ‘fake.’

One such contestant to have called out the actress on her accent is Vivian Dsena. In the episode of the show tonight, the contestants were asked to nominate two contestants each and the said contestant would receive a shock. When Vivian was called inside the confession room for the nominations, the Madhubala actor nominated Rajat Dalal and Shrutika Arjun. Nominating Shrutika, Vivian mentioned that since she did not give him his right to nominate last week, he is nominating her this week. The actor said, “This is personal.” Further, Vivian also stated that he finds Shrutika’s accent selective and he also feels that she is putting up an act. “Whenever she is angry, her accent is very normal. But the moment she is having fun with other contestants, her accent changes. I think she is just putting up an act.”

Not just Vivian, Rajat Dalal too called out the actress for her accent in the episode of the show today when he nominated her and stated that when the actress is angry, her dialect is pretty clear. But when she is not, she becomes pretentious. The first person to call out Shrutika’s accent was Avinash Mishra during the nominations task last week.

For the uninformed, Shrutika Arjun, hails from the South industry and has been a winner of the very popular ‘Cooku With Comali.’ She later appeared as a judge on the next seasons of the show.