‘Isko Karanveer Sharma Par Crush Hai’: Bigg Boss 18’s Shrutika Arjun Teases Chahat Pandey As Actress Blushes On Salman Khan’s Question

While Chahat Pandey has gone ahead to be one of the most disliked contestants in the Bigg Boss 18 house, the actress however is time and again teased about having feelings for Co contestant Karanveer Sharma.

In a promo of Bigg Boss 18 released by the channel today, Salman Khan is seen asking the actress about the qualities she looks for in a man. She then tells Salman that she wants her man to be fit like Karanveer is. Upon listening to this, Shrutika Arjun tells Salman that Chahat has a crush on Karanveer. Karanveer then goes ahead to tell Chahat that he too likes her a lot. Upon listening to the same, Chahat immediately sticks her tongue out and is seen covering her face as she cannot stop blushing. Salman too is seen giggling on seeing the actress blush.

For the uninformed, Karanveer Sharma got divorced to his ex wife Nidhi Seth a while ago. The actress called getting married to Karan the biggest mistake of her life.

On the work front, Karan recently lifted the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.