Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Karanveer Mehra After His Spat With Avinash Mishra

Mom to be Devoleena Bhattacharjee who recently quit her show ‘Chhathi Maiyya Ki Bitiya’ has been a devoted follower of Bigg Boss with every season of the show now. The actress recently took to her X (formerly Twitter) handle to call out Karanveer Mehra after his recent fallout with Co contestant Avinash Mishra.

Devoleena feels that Karanveer needed Eisha Singh and Alice Kaushik to massage his ego and that when the housemates could get the food by taking to Avinash, Karan opted for an altogether different route. The Bigg Boss 13 fame writes, “Karan Sahab ko apna Ego massage karne k liye Eisha or Alice cahiye. I mean #BB18 @BiggBoss Ghar ko bhadkaya janab ne, Avinash k behen ko bich mein laaye janab ne, & jab khana mil raha hai baat karne se again he is in different tangent. i mean Sick it is…”

The actress further came out in support of Chahat Pandey and slammed Chum Darang for ‘targeting’ her. She also opined that Sara Arfeen Khan, who claims to be a mind coach, needs a coach herself. The actress wrote, “Sara doesnt look like a coach at all. Instead she needs one. Chum is disguisting. Dal Chawal mila toh Nonveg cahiye. Woh kahawat hai na ungli do toh gala pakad lete hai. In simple word unncessary targetting #ChahatPanday since day 1.”

For the uninformed, Devoleena, who is all set to embrace motherhood, was also a part of Bigg Boss 13, one of the most hit seasons of the show. In the episode of Bigg Boss 18 tonight, Salman Khan will be seen slamming the contestants for remarking that ‘women are unsafe’ with Avinash Mishra.