Bigg Boss 18: ‘Shilpa Shirodkar Toh Bahut Ka**i Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami As He Speaks About Former’s Behaviour To Shrutika Arjun

The Bigg Boss house is known for the evolving nature of dynamics in the show. From friends turning foes to vice versa, the contestants on the show share a very volatile bond during their stint in the house.

In a clip that is going viral on the internet, Shehzad Dhami, who used to share a good rapport with Shilpa Shirodkar, another Co contestant on the show, was seen speaking about the actress and what was that one thing Nyrraa M Banerji told him about the actress while she was getting evicted. Speaking about Shilpa to Shrutika, Shehzada said, “Shilpa toh Bahut kameeni hai.” Listening to this, Shrutika also agreed to the same and nodded her head, signalling a yes.

The duo were discussing the changing dynamics of the Bigg Boss house and how they cannot trust people easily, even the people they once considered friends are now not trustworthy the actors discussed.

Nyrraa M Banerji, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house, in an exclusive chat with us opened up on Karan Veer Mehra’s game play on the show and also revealed that he tried to form a love angle with her. The actress went ahead to state that Karan Veer is in a need of a ‘love angle’ currently.