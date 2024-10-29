 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Shilpa Shirodkar Toh Bahut Ka**i Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami As He Speaks About Former’s Behaviour To Shrutika Arjun
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Shilpa Shirodkar Toh Bahut Ka**i Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami As He Speaks About Former’s Behaviour To Shrutika Arjun

In a recent clip that has gone viral on the internet, Shehzada Dhami, in a conversation with Shrutika Arjun can be seen using an abusive word for Co contestant Shilpa Shirodkar as he reveals an advice given to him by close friend Nyrraa M Banerji after she got evicted.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 07:34 PM IST
article-image

The Bigg Boss house is known for the evolving nature of dynamics in the show. From friends turning foes to vice versa, the contestants on the show share a very volatile bond during their stint in the house.

Bigg Boss 18's Nyrra M Banerji Reveals Karan Veer Mehra Tried To Create 'Love Angle' With Her:...
article-image

In a clip that is going viral on the internet, Shehzad Dhami, who used to share a good rapport with Shilpa Shirodkar, another Co contestant on the show, was seen speaking about the actress and what was that one thing Nyrraa M Banerji told him about the actress while she was getting evicted. Speaking about Shilpa to Shrutika, Shehzada said, “Shilpa toh Bahut kameeni hai.” Listening to this, Shrutika also agreed to the same and nodded her head, signalling a yes.

The duo were discussing the changing dynamics of the Bigg Boss house and how they cannot trust people easily, even the people they once considered friends are now not trustworthy the actors discussed.

Bigg Boss 18: 'Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,' Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As...
article-image

Nyrraa M Banerji, who recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 18 house, in an exclusive chat with us opened up on Karan Veer Mehra’s game play on the show and also revealed that he tried to form a love angle with her. The actress went ahead to state that Karan Veer is in a need of a ‘love angle’ currently.

