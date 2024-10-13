 Bigg Boss 18: ‘Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,’ Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As He Looks In Mirror & Praises Himself
Bigg Boss 18: 'Dekho Asim Riaz Ki Acting Kar Raha Hai,' Says Shehzada Dhami To Avinash Mishra As He Looks In Mirror & Praises Himself

Avinash Mishra and Shehzada Dhami were seen getting into a verbal spat in the Bigg Boss 18 house post which, Shehzada commented on Avinash trying to mimic Asim Riaz.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 05:12 PM IST
Shehzada Dhami and Avinash Mishra, who started off cordially in the Bigg Boss 18 house were recently seen locking horns in the show. The actors got in an arguement last night in the episode of the show over ‘food.’

'I Am Offended': Chum Darang SLAMS Shehzada Dhami For Claiming She Is 'Not Indian' On Bigg Boss 18
Both Shehzada and Avinash were seen disagreeing to each other’s point of views. It is then that Shehzada tells Avinash to look at his face. Avinash, goes in the mirror and states that he saw his face and he is looking really good. As soon as Shehzada sees this, he immediately points out at Avinash imitating Asim Riaz. Shehzada says, “Dekho Asim ki copy kar raha hai.” While Avinash does not react to the same, Shehzada makes sure his Co contestants listen to him and remark again, “Dekha aap ne? Asim ki acting kar raha tha puri.”

Shehzada Dhami Had 'Temperament' Issues, Says Source: 'His Real Side Is Already Coming Out In Bigg...
Well, both Shehzada and Avinash made their entries on the premiere night of the show tohether. While Shehzada accused the makers of YRKKH of giving him a tough time, Avinash sided by the production house.

For the uniforme, Avinash Mishra was labelled as the most fake contestant by the housemates in the episode of the show last night. However, Salman Khan stated that the actor asked questions which made other contestants ask questions too.

