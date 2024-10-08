 Shehzada Dhami Had 'Temperament' Issues, Says Source: 'His Real Side Is Already Coming Out In Bigg Boss 18' (Exclusive)
Shehzada Dhami Had 'Temperament' Issues, Says Source: 'His Real Side Is Already Coming Out In Bigg Boss 18' (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal got in touch with a few well placed sources on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to know more about Shehzada Dhami's accusations on the makers of the show on stage with Salman Khan on the premiere night of the show. Our sources, have made some explosive revelations about the actor and his claims.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 08, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
Shehzada Dhami, who has now entered the Bigg Boss 18 house has been a news maker for quite some time now. The actor who was ousted from his previous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made shocking revelations about Rajan Shahi, the producer of the show and the production team of the show as well. Shehzada accused them of not treating him right and shared a few incidents where he was let down and insulted by the production house as well.

The Free Press Journal got in touch with our well placed sources from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and these sources spilled some shocking details to us about the actor. One source from the set reacted on the actor accusing the director of yelling at him on the first day of the show and how he was left scared. Telling us what exactly happened, the source says, ''Yes, this incident did happen. Par ek baat batao, jab do aadmi baat karte hai toh aise thodi hota hai ke ek insaan baat karraha hai aur dusra sirf sunn raha hai? The director did make that announcement. But Shehzada has shared just his side of the story. He did not tell on stage that after the shot, he went up to the director and he confronted him and also had a spat with him.''

Opening up on the actor being ill treated, the source adds, ''That is subjective. If he is saying, he must have felt so. But we have seen a lot of things the other way round.'' Ask the source about what are those things, the person says, ''When you talk about starry tantrums, I think Shehzada did it all. 'Main script nahi padhunga mujhe screenplay sunao, mera lens jabtak nahi aayega main set par nahi aaunga, mera dress nahi aayega toh nahi aaunga, ye scene main nahi karunga isme main geela ho jaunga, abhi mera makeup nahi hua hai, abhi aaunga nahi.' He did all of this, he would keep nagging.''

Further speaking about the ouster, the source adds, ''This was all a build up for the producer. Otherwise, why would anybody take such a big risk? It was a risk for him too right? Replacing the lead of the show is not small. He introduced you. But yahi pareshan karta tha, isliye ye cheeze hui.''

We also spoke to another close source from the sets of the show to get more information on the same and our source said, ''He did have temper issues. Infact, he was known for his temperament on the sets of the show. He can't hide what he is for a long time. Ab usne itna bada break liya, he could have worked on himself and could have calmed himself down. But he has not improved. This show was a good chance of redemption for him, he could have proved that whatever was said about him was wrong, but he is wasting this chance. Now you know what will happen? It will prove that jo bola gaya hai wo sahi tha, it will result in a backlash. Whatever remarks he made on Chum, is it nice?''

We also asked the said person about the actor being ill treated on the show and the said person says, ''His POV can be different than ours. We have never seen actors face any issues on the show. People are nice there.''

For the uninformed, Shehzada, along with Pratiksha Honmukhe, who he was rumoured to be in a relationship with was ousted from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai overnight.

