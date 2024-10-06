Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami On Rajan Shahi Ousting Him From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, ‘Wo Mujse Mera Mukkadar Nahi Cheen Sakta’

Shehzada Dhami, who has now participated in Bigg Boss 18 and appeared as the second confirmed contestant on the show has made shocking claims about Rajan Shahi, the producer of YRKKH, the directors of the show and a lot more.

When host Salman Khan asked Shehzada about what exactly transpired with him in his previous show, the actor, in his AV was seen recalling how he was one fine day ousted from the show. He then says that the producer can snatch a show from him but not his destiny. Shehzada said, “Woh mujse ek show Cheen sakta hai, mera mukkadar nahi.”

Further, speaking about his ouster to host Salman Khan, Shehzada recalled several incidents where he was humiliated by the directors of YRKKH, producer Rajan Shahi and the production team of the show. Listening to him complain, Salman Khan questioned about the show and asked, “Yeh show abtak chal raha hai Kya? Kaun hai ye log?”

Listening to Shehzada, Avinash interruptted the conversation and told Salman that he has also worked with the production house and he believes that the production house and the makers of the show are very professional people and that as youngsters they too can make mistakes.

Salman then asks Shehzada to keep his past mistakes in his mind and move on from whatever has happened in the past.