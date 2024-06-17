YRKKH's Pratiksha Honmukhe Finally Reacts To News Of Dating Shehzada Dhami & Ouster From Show, Says, 'The Way He Was..'

Pratiksha Honmukhe, who was roped in to play the parallel lead in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was later on ousted from the show by the production house. The production house stated that Pratiksha could not meet their expectations. However, other reports also suggested that the actress was in a relationship with costar Shehzada Dhami and the two of them together gave a hard time on the sets of the show, often delaying shoots too.

While Shehzada Dhami recently addressed all these rumours, Pratiksha Honmukhe had stayed mum and had refrained from commenting anything on the same. Now, the actress has been roped in to play the parallel lead in Zee TV's 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,' opposite Arjit Taneja. Pratiksha recently opened up on the news of her relatinship with YRKKH's Shehzada Dhami and also reacted on her ouster from the show.

Addressing the news of her relationship with Shehzada, the actress completely denied the same and stated that the two of them shared a great friendship. Pratiksha said, ''So the way he helped me, the way he was with me, for that reason a bond formed between us. If you’re too comfortable with a person, naturally a bond forms, but it doesn’t mean that they are together.”

Further opening up on being ousted from YRKKH, Pratiksha states that she does not want to look back in her life as she has started something new now. She said, ''o hua bhagwan dekh rahe haiin ki kaun galat aur kaun sahi hain. So yes, that’s it. I don’t want to say anything about it because ab maine kuch naya start kar diya hai. So aab peeche wapas jakar mujhe wo sab sochna nahi hain.''

While Pratiksha has made her comeback on television with Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja starrer 'Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye,' fans of Shehzada Dhami have been eagerly anticipating his return to the show. The actor is rumoured to be participating in Bigg Boss OTT 3.