Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Pratiksha Honmukhe Returns Onscreen With Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, Promo Out

Pratiksha Honmukhe who made her entertainment debut with Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai made a lot of headlines after being thrown out from the show. The actress, who played the character of Ruhi in the show was later shown the exit door as the production house claimed that she did not meet their expectations. There were also rumours that suggested that the actress was in a relationship with Shehzada Dhami, the lead actor of the show and that, their relationship and their time together affected the shoot of the show.

While Shehzada had recently addressed the controversy, Pratiksha has decided to stay mum. Earlier, reports suggested that the actress was roped in for Zee TV's Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye opposite Arjit Taneja as the parallel lead. Now, a new promo of the actress' entry in the show has been released by the channel. Pratiksha, who will be essaying the character of Priyanka, the ex girlfriend of Arjit's onscreen character in the show, was seen bumping into Sriti's character Amruta and slipping in a swimming pool. Amruta jumps to save her, but Priyanka keeps yelling for help, that is when Arjit's character jumps in and saves her. Amruta, who is watching all this stands shocked.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye marks the comeback of Pratiksha Honmukhe on television after her ouster from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja in the lead roles.