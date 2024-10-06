 Nia Sharma To NOT Enter Bigg Boss 18, Issues Apology To Fans: 'Can't Say I Didn't Enjoy The Attention'
The announcement of Nia Sharma entering Bigg Boss 18 as a contestant was made by Rohit Shetty during the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

Shefali Fernandes
Updated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 12:50 PM IST
Nia Sharma's fans, who were eager to see her in the reality show Bigg Boss 18, are set for disappointment as the actress has confirmed that she will not be entering the Salman Khan-hosted show. The news about Nia entering the show was made by Rohit Shetty during the finale episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 14.

On Sunday, October 6, the actress took to her Instagram story to apologise to her fans and wrote, "To the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed, Sorry. Truly been overwhelmed for the tremendous support, lovee and crazy hype! Almost made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me."

Check out the official statement:

A day after she was announced as Bigg Boss 18's first contestant, Nia stated that she would not giving any interviews related to the show. "Hi there! Please don’t call or text me to ask anything about the Bigg Boss thing. Mujhe maaf kardo. Mein nahi reply karugi. (Please forgive me. I won’t reply) Not up for giving quotes or any interviews. Have an awesome day," read her note.

Meanwhile, The 18th season of the popular reality show is set to begin airing on October 6 with Salman Khan returning as the host.

On the work front, Nia is seen in the fantasy fiction Suhagan Chudail on Colors TV. The serial also stars Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Singha Roy, among others.

Previously, she was a part of Laughter Chefs, which also featured Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Vicky Jain, Arjun Bijlani, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair, Sudesh Lehri, Krushna Abhishek, and Kashmera Shah.

The show was hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

