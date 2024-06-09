Nia Sharma Reveals Signing Suhagan Chudail After 7 Meetings, Thought, 'Ye Kya Show Hai?'

Nia Sharma, currently helming Colors TV's 'Suhaagan Chudail' has been garnering a lot of attention ever since the first look of the show has dropped. From the look of the actress for the show to the title of the show, everything about this Nia Sharma led has been the talk of the town.

Well, in a recent conversation with Telly Chakkar, the actress revealed refusing to do the show early on and revealed why did it take seven meetings for her to take up the show. Talking about initially refusing the show, the actress states how she found the title of the show 'trippy' when she first heard it. She states that she refused the show upon first learning of the title and thought to herself who would want to be a part of a show with such a title. Nia says, '' Once you hear the show’s name is Suhagan Chudail, you would say ye kya show hai? Everybody is going to trip over it and so did I. When I first heard it, my reaction was I’m not going to be a part of a show like Suhagan Chudail. Who does that? With all my heart I said no to it? Only to be a part of this show 7 meetings later. I was the Chudail and was happily convinced.''

The actress also goes ahead to reveal how the makers of the show convinced her stating she was made for the show and for her character 'Nishigandha,' who is so attractive that she can lure any man. The Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behena Hai fame says, ''They told me Nia whatever you are saying no to is actually made for you. They wanted a girl who sways men away. The girl should have a USP, she should be so attractive that every guy should fall for her. That’s the kind of Chudail they wanted for the show.''

For the uninformed, Suhagan Chudail marks Nia's comeback on mainstream television after a gap of a few years. The show also stars Zayn Ibad Khan and Debchandrima Roy in the lead roles.