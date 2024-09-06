Scary! Nia Sharma Narrowly Escapes Fire During Suhagan Chudail Shoot In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Popular television actress Nia Sharma had a close shave with fire on the sets of her daily soap Suhagan Chudail in Mumbai. On Thursday (September 5), Nia took to her Instagram and shared a horrifying video of the incident.

In the clip, a group of men are seen walking in a circle while carrying torches. As she moves out of the circle after pushing a few men, a flame is hurled at her. She screams and falls on the ground. The team is heard saying "Cut" in the background soon after Nia fell.

The actress is seen wearing a black bralette top with mirror work and a long slit skirt.

"When they say lit 🔥..and it Literally gets on fire," Nia captioned her post. She also shared some of her photos from the sets along with the video. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after she posted the video, Nia's fans and well-wishers asked she is alright.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia is currently seen in Suhagan Chudail and in the reality show Laughter Chefs. She often treats her fans with pictures and videos from the sets of both the shows.

Nia has been a part of shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. In 2020, she won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. In the same year she participated in Jhlaka Dikhhla Jaa 10.