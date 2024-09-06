Mumbai: Major Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Lower Parel, 9 Fire Engines At Spot; Visuals Surface

Fire At Times Tower In Lower Parel | X/ @s_amit007 & @milantheshrink

Mumbai: A major fire broke out at the Times Tower building in the Kamala Mills area of Lower Parel West, Mumbai on Friday. According to initial reports, nine fire tenders were sent to the scene.

The basement plus 14-storey glass facade building is a commercial establishment. Currently, a firefighting operation is underway. No injuries reported till now, confirmed the fire officials.

As per information received from the BMC's Disaster Management Cell the fire started from ground floor and has spread across the 5th, 6th and 7th floor of the building. Officials of Mumbai fire brigade along with local police and staff of ward office has rushed to spot. Five fire engines, 7 jumbo tankers and ambulance deployed are also on the site.

Efforts Taken By Firemen To Break Doors

As per fire officials,"Fire is confined in electric duct from 3rd to 7th floor from back side of the building. The firemen used chisel hammer to break the locks of the doors of the second floor offices up to the 14th floor. Fire extinguishing work is in progress.

Visuals of the fire incident have surfaced on the internet showing the Times Tower burning on one side. Massive flames and black smoke can be seen billowing from the building.

A huge fire 🔥 observed this morning in one of the buildings of Lower Parel area

Residents in and around - hope you all are safe!#mumbai #mumbainews @mumbaimatterz pic.twitter.com/i7bFto7m5q — Dietitian Ujjwala (@ujjwalabaxi) September 6, 2024

Kamala mills burning again..

Hope the other Kamala is not as unlucky! pic.twitter.com/Qe2GxMqGNM — Dr Milan B (@milantheshrink) September 6, 2024

A level two fire broke out at Times Tower, Kamla Mills Compund in Lower Parel on Friday morning. Mumbai Fire Briagde at spot. No casualty reported so far. @lokmattimeseng #BMC #MFB pic.twitter.com/KNvXOQfvEH — Amit Srivastava (@s_amit007) September 6, 2024

About 2017 Kamala Mills Fire

On December 29, 2017, at around 12:30 am, a fire broke out at the 1Above restaurant and quickly spread to Mojo’s Bistro in the Kamala Mills compound, resulting in the tragic deaths of 14 people and injuries to several others.

Following the incident, 14 individuals were booked by the Mumbai Police, including the owners of both restaurants, their staff, officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the mill owners, for their alleged roles in the fire.

However, on November 10, 2020, the Mumbai sessions court discharged Ramesh Gowani and Ravi Bhandari, the owners of the Kamala Mills compound, from the case.