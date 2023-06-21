Mumbai News: At Least 13 Injured After Lift Collapses In Kamala Mills' Trade World Tower | Photo: Pexels

In an unfortunate incident, a passenger lift collapsed from the fourth floor to the ground floor in the Trade World Tower C of Kamala Mills In Lower Parel on Wednesday morning. All injured people were rescued by security personal out of which 08 injured were sent to Global Hospital, 01 was sent to KEM hospital and the other 4 minor injured refused hospitalization.

The injured admitted at the Global Hospital have been identified as, Priyanka Chavan, Pratik Shinde, Amiat Shinde, Moh. Rashid, Priyanka Patil, Sudhir Sahare, Mayur Gore and Trupti Kubal. All are aged between 20 to 46 and in stable condition.

Kiran Vishvnath Chaukekar, aged 48 was admitted to the KEM hospital and is also in stable condition.

This is a breaking news. More details are awiated.