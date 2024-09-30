 Nia Sharma Announced First CONFIRMED Contestant Of Bigg Boss 18
Nia Sharma who is currently a part of Colors TV's Laughter Chef has been announced as the first confirm contestant of Bigg Boss 18 on the episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last night.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Nia Sharma, currently seen in Colors TV's Laughter Chef is finally set to participate in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss after having rejected the show for the past few seasons. The actress, who has been associated with the show quite a few times in the past too was announced as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 18 in the grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 last night.

In the grand finale episode last night, Bharti Singh, Kashmera Shah and Nia Sharma appeared as guests on the show. Later as the episode proceeded, Rohit Shetty announced that someone present here will also be seen participating in Bigg Boss 18. He further went ahead to add that it is Nia who will be seen participating in the show. While everyone lauded and congratulated the 'Suhaagan Chudail' fame, Nia appeared a bit nervous about her participation. As soon as she was announced as the first confirmed contestant, she was seen asking Abhishek Kumar to wish her luck. To this, the actor assured her that he will support her.

On the work front, Nia, who is currently seen in Colors TV's Laughter Chef was also seen in the fantasy fiction 'Suhaagan Chudail' on the same channel.

Apart from Nia, popular names like Padmini Kolhapure, Sameera Reddy, Shoaib Ibrahim, Meera Deosthale, Nyrra Banerjee, Muskaan Bamne and others are also rumoured to be participating in the show.

For the uninformed, Bigg Boss 18 is likely to premiere by the 6th of October and will be hosted by Salman Khan this season too.

Read Also
Nia Sharma Impresses Fans By Recreating Nargis Dutt's Iconic Look From Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua On...
