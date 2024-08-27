 'Tu Ladki Nahi Hai, You Are My...': Arjun Bijlani Teases Nia Sharma As Duo Twin On Sets Of Laughter Chef
Arjun Bijlani and Nia Sharma who have worked together in the past too are currently sharing screen for Colors TV's Laughter Chef. In a fun behind the scenes video shared by Nia, Arjun could be seen pulling her legs when she went ahead to address Arjun as her 'twin brother.'

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, 05:49 PM IST
article-image

Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani have been the best of friends for quite a few years now. The actors, who collaborated for Colors TV's 'Ishq Mein Marjawan,' a few years ago are now currently shooting together for the channel's 'Laughter Chef' these days.

article-image

Nia, who is often seen sharing behind the scenes pictures and videos from the sets of Laughter Chef was seen sporting a powder blue outfit for the shoot of the show today. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a video of her along with Arjun Bijlani who was also seen wearing an outfit in the same colour. In this video, Nia can be seen calling Arjun her twin brother as the two of them are twinning today and that the only two things missing in Arjun's look are eyeshadow and a tattoo similar to Nia. Upon listening to this, Arjun says, ''We both are brothers.'' The duo burst out in laughter and then Arjun adds, ''Sister toh hai nahi, brother hi bol do. Bhai hai tu, ladka hai.'' Nia then gives a look to Arjun and then the actor adds, ''Nahi lagti toh puri ladki hai lekin bro code hai yaar.'' Replying to Arjun, Nia says, ''Bye.''

article-image

For the uninformed, Laughter Chef witnesses popular faces like Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Reem Sameer, Jannat Zubair, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain and others as contestants on the show. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh and celebrity chef Harpal Singh is seen as the judge.

