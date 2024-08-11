Nia Sharma Impresses Fans By Recreating Nargis Dutt's Iconic Look From Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua On Laughter Chefs (VIDEO)

Nia Sharma | Instagram

Actress Nia Sharma turned heads as she recreated legendary actress Nargis Dutt's Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua song look from the Shree 420. Recently, the Sughan Chudail actress was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chef. She posed for the lens donning a black and white saree.

She complimented the look with matching accessories and tied a long braid hairstyle along with a white gajra and black bindi. Speaking about the track, Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua song from the Shree 420. It features Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt. However, as soon as the video of her look went viral on the internet netizens praised the actress for her look and showered their love in comments.

The viral video was shared by the paparazzi as she was heading to the shoot of the show. The video shared reads, "Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua Hai feat Nia Sharma, recreating the legendary look of Nargis ji." As soon as it surfaced on social media, netizens slammed the actress for her look. One of the users wrote, "Kis kis ko pasand aaya hai vo like kar."

Another user praised her and wrote, "Ab ye achhi lagne lagi hai Laughter Chefs ke baad."

The third user commented, "Achhi lag rahi hai."

"Kitni pyaari lag rahi h," comment reads.

The Laughter Chef Show is hosted by Bharti Singh. The show also stars Kashmera Shah, Sudesh Lehri, Arjun Bijlani, Ali Goni, Karan Kundrra, Krushna Abhishek, and Rahul Vaidya. The show had a special chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

Nia Sharma is known for her best roles in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the serial Suhaagan Chudail. The show also stars Zayan Ibad Khan and Deb Chandrima Roy. The show airs Monday to Friday on Colors TV.