'Vulgar, 0 Dressing Sense': Nia Sharma Trolled For Wearing Plunging Neckline Bralette Top At Mumbai Event (VIDEO)

Nia Sharma | Photos by Varinder Chawla

Popular television actress Nia Sharma was spotted at an event in Mumbai on Sunday. However, she was brutally trolled for her choice of outfit. Several videos of Nia have surfaced in which she is seen all smiles while posing for paparazzi before entering the venue.

For the event, Nia opted for a bralette top with straight plunging neckline, opening at chest. It had a thin strap and textured flower detail at front. The actress completed her look with black harem pants and stiletto boots.

While fans were all praise for Nia's unconventional and stylish look, a section of social media users trolled the actress and questioned her fashion sense.

Reacting to Nia's appearance, a user comment in one of the videos shared by a paparazzo, "Iss lady Ki waja se laughter chef bohht bura lgta mje kuin family show main b ye aysi hii dressing krti h."

"Chapri sense of styling," another user wrote.

"I don't knw why i hate her for her dressing sense so much. Zero dressing sense," read a comment.

Take a look at some other comments here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nia is currently seen in the daily soap Suhagan Chudail and in the reality show Laughter Chefs.

Nia has been a part of shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. In 2020, she won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. In the same year she participated in Jhlaka Dikhhla Jaa 10.