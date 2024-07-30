'Bhootni Jaisi Lag Rahi Hai': Netizens REACT To Nia Sharma's Latest Spider Girl Look; Watch Video

Nia Sharma | Instagram

Actress Nia Sharma was recently spotted on the sets of Laughter Chefs. She appeared in her latest Spider-Girl look from India, wearing a pink sharara and black lipstick. Nia received harsh criticism from netizens for her unconventional fashion and makeup choices.

In the upcoming episode of Laughter Chefs, the stars will be celebrating a theme-based look, dressing up in various costumes. Nia was also seen in a themed outfit for the shoot. In the video, she can be seen wearing brown contact lenses, holding a large black umbrella, and smiling as she poses for the cameras.

As soon as the video surfaced on social media, netizens criticized the actress, particularly for her black lipstick. They expressed their disapproval by calling her names and making negative comments. One user commented, "Bhootni Jaisi Lag Rahi Hai" (She looks like a ghost).

Another wrote, "Yah Dayan wali lipstick jaise hothon par khoon laga ho, itni gandi lag rahi hai... chii" (Her lipstick looks like blood on a witch’s lips, it looks so bad... ugh).

A third user said, "Nagin Khud Ko Kaat Lo" (Snake, bite yourself).

Another comment read, "No makeup, makeup look."

Laughter Chefs is hosted by Bharti Singh and features stars such as Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Sudesh Lehri, Kashmera Shah, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, and Krushna Abhishek.

Nia Sharma has captivated audiences with her roles in daily soaps such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, and Naagin 4. In 2020, she won Khatron Ke Khiladi – Made in India. In the same year she participated in Jhlaka Dikhhla Jaa 10.

In 2016, Nia secured the third spot in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women by a British newspaper. Following next year, she ended up being second on the same list.

On the work front, Nia made her television comeback with the supernatural show Suhagan Chudail, which also stars Zayan Ibad Khan and Deb Chandrima Roy. The show airs Monday to Friday on Colors TV.