Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Not only did Laughter Chef tickle the funny bones of all its viewers, but the show also went ahead to be one of the most loved shows amid them. One reality show that constantly topped the TRP charts was Karan Kyndrra, Bharti Singh starrer Laughter Chef.

With Bigg Boss being around the corner, reports of the show being pulled down were at an all time high. Reports suggested that the show will be pulled down after Bigg Boss 18’s premiere, however, weeks later, these reports were rubbished when the news of the show getting an extension surfaced. There were reports about the show getting an extension for a week more months, which sent a sigh of relief to the fans of the show.

Well, looks like, the channel is in no mood to give the show an extension this time around. According to a report in Telly Express, Laughter Chef’s extension has been cancelled by the channel and only a last few episodes of the show are left to be streamed.

What we also know is that the cast has already shot for these episodes and that they are no more shooting for the same.

Laughter Chef saw popular faces like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and others team up and cook wonders. The show was hosted by Bharti Singh and was judged by Harpal Singh, a celebrity chef.