 Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

As per a report in the media, Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Bharti Singh and others’ most loved show ‘Laughter Chef’ may not receive an extension and that the show is all set to be pulled down.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, September 23, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
article-image

Not only did Laughter Chef tickle the funny bones of all its viewers, but the show also went ahead to be one of the most loved shows amid them. One reality show that constantly topped the TRP charts was Karan Kyndrra, Bharti Singh starrer Laughter Chef.

Read Also
Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS...
article-image

With Bigg Boss being around the corner, reports of the show being pulled down were at an all time high. Reports suggested that the show will be pulled down after Bigg Boss 18’s premiere, however, weeks later, these reports were rubbished when the news of the show getting an extension surfaced. There were reports about the show getting an extension for a week more months, which sent a sigh of relief to the fans of the show.

Well, looks like, the channel is in no mood to give the show an extension this time around. According to a report in Telly Express, Laughter Chef’s extension has been cancelled by the channel and only a last few episodes of the show are left to be streamed.

What we also know is that the cast has already shot for these episodes and that they are no more shooting for the same.

FPJ Shorts
IIT Mandi To Honour 636 Graduates At 12th Convocation On September 28
IIT Mandi To Honour 636 Graduates At 12th Convocation On September 28
Maharashtra Govt Allocates Plot To Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane For Sports Facilities At Bandra Reclamation
Maharashtra Govt Allocates Plot To Cricketer Ajinkya Rahane For Sports Facilities At Bandra Reclamation
IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students
IIT Madras Introduces Online Certification In Data Science & AI For School Students
UP: Elderly Couple Aged 65 Duped Of ₹35 Crore With False Promise Of Rejuvenation To Age 25 Using Israel-Made Machine
UP: Elderly Couple Aged 65 Duped Of ₹35 Crore With False Promise Of Rejuvenation To Age 25 Using Israel-Made Machine

Laughter Chef saw popular faces like Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni and others team up and cook wonders. The show was hosted by Bharti Singh and was judged by Harpal Singh, a celebrity chef.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming...

Vaazha – Biopic Of A Billion Boys OTT Release Date: Know All About Story, Characters, Streaming...

Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Aly Goni, Karan Kundrra’s Laughter Chef To NOT Get An Extension: Report

Pak Movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt To Release Only In Punjab & Not Across India: Report

Pak Movie The Legend Of Maula Jatt To Release Only In Punjab & Not Across India: Report

Pushpa Producer Ravi Shankar Denies Allu Arjun's Involvement In Jani Master Sexual Assault Case:...

Pushpa Producer Ravi Shankar Denies Allu Arjun's Involvement In Jani Master Sexual Assault Case:...

Malaika Arora Attends Stepfather Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun...

Malaika Arora Attends Stepfather Anil Mehta's Prayer Meet At Gurudwara, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Arjun...