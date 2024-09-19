Bharti Singh & Krushna Abhishek Become Highest Paid Celebrities On Laughter Chef, Charge THIS Amount: REPORTS

Laughter Chef on Colors TV has to be one of the most loved shows on the channel. With popular faces like Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Aly Goni, Krushna Abhishek and others indulging into 'cooking mishaps' and therefore giving rise to a laughter riot, the show has been one of the top performers for the channel for quite some time now.

While all the faces on the show are popular in their respective fields, apparently, Bharti Singh, the host of the show and Krushna Abhishek, another contestant on the show are two of the highest paid celebrities on 'Laughter Chef.' As per a report in the Times Of India, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh both take home a whopping 10-12 Lakhs per episode of Laughter Chef. Apart from them, the report also reveals Karan Kundrra, Aly Goni, Jannat Zubair, Reem Sameer and Ankita Lokhande's pay checks.

As per reports, Jannat Zubair and Reem Sameer both charge 1 Lakh per episode of Laughter Chef. On the other hand, Aly Goni charges 1.5 Lakh. Ankita Lokhande charges anywhere between 1.5 to 2 Lakh and Karan Kundrra charges 2 Lakh per episode.

For the unversed, the contestants shoot only one day per week and shoot for both the episodes on the same day.

The concept of Laughter Chef revolves around celebrity chef Harpal Singh asking the contestants to cook a dish and the contestants, in pairs, cooking the same. Apart from the above mentioned names, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lahri, Rahul Vaidya, Vicky Jain and Kashmera Shah too are a part of the show.