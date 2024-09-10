 Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’
Reem Sameer Resumes Laughter Chef Shoot After Tragic Accident, Says, ‘Show Must Go On’

Reem Sameer, who suffered a tragic incident during the shoot of her show ‘Laughter Chef’ has resumed shooting for the show despite her facial injuries. The actress took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of the same.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
Reem Sameer left her fans worried after she posted a picture of herself and revealed that she had suffered a traumatic injury on the sets of her show ‘Laughter Chef.’ The actress, then went ahead to express gratitude to the almighty for saving her from the accident and also shared a glimpse of her face injury.

Now, after a brief break from the shoot of the show, Reem is all set to resume the shoot today. The actress took to her Instagram handle to give a glimpse of the same and shared pictures from her makeup room where she is seen getting ready for the shoot of her show despite her facial injuries. Reem’s injury in these pictures are clearly visible. However, despite it all, the actress has decided to go ahead with the shoot of the show. As soon as Reem shared these pictures, her friends from the entertainment fraternity showered her with love and asked her to take care. Poorva Gokhale, Kanwar Dhillon, Jiya Shankar, Kishwer Merchant and a few other popular faces from the industry showered the actress with get well soon messages.

For the uninformed, Reem, who has been a part of popular shows like Raabta, Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani and more is currently seen paired up with Jannat Zubair in Colors Tv’s cooking reality show ‘Laughter Chef.’

