 Reem Sameer, Nia Sharma & Jannat Zubair Mimic Heeramandi Actress Sharmin Segal, Call It 'Laughter Chef Ki Mandi'
Reem, Nia and Jannat's recreation of Sharmin Segal's popular dialogue from Heeramandi has their fans in splits.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, 06:46 PM IST
While Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi was the talk of the town ever since its release, one reason why it went ahead to be a hot topic of discussion was due to actress Sharmin Segal who essayed the key character of Alamzeb in the show. From influencers like Jamie Lever to the actress' followers, Sharmin has been mercilessly trolled for her expressionless acting in the show.

Well, the latest addition to the bandwagon of people trolling the actress is Laughter Chef's fun trio, aka, Nia Sharma, Jannat Zubair and Reem Sameer. The actresses took to their Instagram handle to share a video of them mimicking Sharmin. In this video, the trio, with a straight face can be seen mimicking the Heeramandi actress' famous dialouge 'Ek baar dekh lijiye.' In the middle of this video, while Reem bursts out in laughter, Nia Sharma pulls her back and the trio can be seen completing the video then. Sharing this video, Nia called it a still from 'Laughter chef ki mandi.' The actress wrote, ''Pyaari Saheliyaan from the Laughter chef Mandi..''

While Jannat can be seen sporting a retro look, Nia has sported the iconic look of Madhuri Dixit from her song Dhak Dhak karne laga. However, the most iconic look, hands down has to be of Reem Sameer who has recreated Kareena Kapoor Khan's look from Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Ghum.

