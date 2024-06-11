'Garibon Ki Madhuri Dixit': Nia Sharma Gets TROLLED For Her New Look As Dhak Dhak Actress

.Actress Nia Sharma is a known face of television; she has played versatile characters on-screen, right from a simple girl to glamorous villainous roles. Recently, the actress was spotted on the sets of Laughter Chef.

She will be donning a yellow outfit, just like Madhuri in the upcoming episode. The actress was dressed exactly like Madhuri in her 1992 film Beta, which featured Anil Kapoor. The two had an iconic track, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to her look; while some praised her, others criticised her.

Read Also WATCH: Nia Sharma Trolled For Pulling Down Pants While Getting Out Of Car In Mumbai

The video was taken by Paparazzi as Nia was heading to the shoot of the show. As soon as it surfaced on social media, netizens trolled the actress for her look. One of the users wrote, "Ye log itne over acting kyun karti hai."

While another comment reads, "Kis angle see lgg rhihhh Madhuri."

Another user wrote, "Sirf Nene lag rahi hai....not Madhuri."

"Calling her Madhuri dixit# it’s insulting of Madhuri ji", the comment reads.

The Laughter Chef Show is hosted by Bharti Singh. The latest episode will also showcase Rahul Vaidya as Circuit and Ali Gony as Munna Bhai from Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.

On the work front, Nia Sharma is currently seen in the serial Suhaagan Chudail.