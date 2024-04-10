'Uncomfortable To Watch': Nia Sharma TROLLED For Wearing Low-Waist Pants & Exposing Underwear In Dance Video

Nia Sharma is a well-known actress in the television industry. Reportedly, she is all set to make her television comeback with Suhaagan Chudail. Recently, she was trolled by netizens after she shared a dance video on her social media handle.
In the video, she was seen dancing with a choreographer, however, she received backlash for her outfit as she was seen wearing black low-waist sweatpants, which exposed her underwear, Nia's outfit triggered discussions in the comments section.
Check out the video:
Nia captioned the video, "When your midnight energy kicks in….@shivanipatel_official 👯"
A netizen commented, "Panty dikhane ka tarika thoda casual hai." While another added, "Kaha se sekha ye dressing sense.." A third user said, "Nia used to be a fashion icon but her fashion faded as she only started taking interest in removing clothes."
Take a look at the comments:
Nia is known for her roles as Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja as Roshni Patel, and Naagin 4 as Brinda Parekh, among others.
Talking about Suhaagan Chudail, a source close to the project told Etimes, “Nia is on board with us for the show. Having her play the title role is already a major advantage for us. The rest of the casting is currently underway. The shoot will commence shortly after the cast is locked. The story will revolve around three characters, with a woman attempting to save her husband from being trapped by a chudail.”