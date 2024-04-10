 'Uncomfortable To Watch': Nia Sharma TROLLED For Wearing Low-Waist Pants & Exposing Underwear In Dance Video
Nia Sharma will be making her television comeback with Suhaagan Chudail.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 10, 2024, 07:41 PM IST
Nia Sharma is a well-known actress in the television industry. Reportedly, she is all set to make her television comeback with Suhaagan Chudail. Recently, she was trolled by netizens after she shared a dance video on her social media handle.

In the video, she was seen dancing with a choreographer, however, she received backlash for her outfit as she was seen wearing black low-waist sweatpants, which exposed her underwear, Nia's outfit triggered discussions in the comments section.

Nia captioned the video, "When your midnight energy kicks in….@shivanipatel_official 👯"

A netizen commented, "Panty dikhane ka tarika thoda casual hai." While another added, "Kaha se sekha ye dressing sense.." A third user said, "Nia used to be a fashion icon but her fashion faded as she only started taking interest in removing clothes."

Nia is known for her roles as Manvi Chaudhary in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Jamai Raja as Roshni Patel, and Naagin 4 as Brinda Parekh, among others.

Talking about Suhaagan Chudail, a source close to the project told Etimes, “Nia is on board with us for the show. Having her play the title role is already a major advantage for us. The rest of the casting is currently underway. The shoot will commence shortly after the cast is locked. The story will revolve around three characters, with a woman attempting to save her husband from being trapped by a chudail.”

