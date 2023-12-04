WATCH: Nia Sharma Trolled For Pulling Down Pants While Getting Out Of Car In Mumbai

Actress Nia Sharma was mercilessly trolled by netizens for her sartorial choices as she stepped out in the city on Sunday night to enjoy dinner with her friends. Nia was spotted outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai along with her friends, but it was her outfit which stole all the limelight.

Nia was seen wearing a black crop top with matching low-waisted pants. She kept her hair down and carried a jet black handbag to complete her look.

However, netizens were left unimpressed by her outfit, and rather, they slammed the actress for her low-waisted pants.

Not just that, but several netizens also pointed out that Nia herself pulled her pant down while getting out of the car.

"Why wear those too 😂 stupid sense of dressing," a user commented, while another wrote, "And the way she pulled it down while coming out of the car".

About Nia Sharma

Nia shot to fame with her role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, and later, she became a household name with her daily soap, Jamai Raja.

The actress has also been a part of hit shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin, and Meri Durga.

Not just that, but Nia won hearts when she participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, wherein she ended up being the third runner-up. In 2020, she emerged as the winner in Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India, post which she went on to be one of the contestants on Jhlaka Dikhhla Jaa 10.

In 2016, Nia secured the third spot in the list of Top 50 Sexiest Asian Women by a British newspaper. In 2017, she ended up being second on the same list.