7 Hot Photos Of Nia Sharma From Her Miami Vacation

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 23, 2023

Actress Nia Sharma is currently enjoying her vacation in California. She has been sharing stunning pictures and video to give a glimpse of her holiday with friends

On June 23, Nia took to her Instagram account to share a stunning bikini photo as she enjoyed a beach day

The Naagin actress looked stunning in a white cutout monokini

Over the past few days, the actress has been giving a sneak peek into her vacation.

In another photo, she sported a pink strapless bralette and matching mini skirt

Another photo shows Nia sitting on a cycle in a hot pink bikini

She accessorised her look with a silver chain with a cross-sign, black shades, as well as sky blue slippers

Nia Sharma made her mark in the TV industry with her debut show Kali- Ek Agnipariksha. She gained popularity by starring alongside Ravi Dubey in the widely acclaimed series Jamai Raja

