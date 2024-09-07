'Allah Ka Shukar Hai': Reem Sameer Updates Fans About Her Tragic Accident (PHOTOS)

Reem Sameer | Instagram

Actress Reem Sameer is known for her roles in hit television dramas. She recently shared details about a tragic accident that has deeply affected her. The popular star took to social media to provide her followers with an honest account of the incident and its impact on her life.

Reem revealed that she was involved in a serious accident that resulted in significant injuries. She expressed her gratitude for the support she has received from fans during this challenging time. Sharing some pictures ahead of her birthday, she wrote, " 3.9.24. I met with an unfortunate incident, but God saved me from an accident that could’ve changed my life. What are miracles not your favourite chocolate appearing in your hand with a click of your fingers but God's timing and planning. I’m grateful to the almighty for protecting me from what could’ve changed my life."

She further thanked God for being a source of strength for her and stated, "Allah ka shukar hai for everything, Allah ka shukar hai for giving me the strength to handle this situation with grace and a big smile (which of the favour of your lord would you deny) I’m grateful to have amazing friends who came running to me when this happened and took care of me, your love made me forget the pain I love you, to my parents."

"Papa mummy dadi aap teen meri strength ho to the ones who made sure I don’t get depressed during this difficult situation, to the ones who made sure to check on me and my most precious fans, who are more like my family. I love you guys, you people stood by my side like a rock. Thank you. (My birthday is tomorrow)," she concluded.

On the work front, Reem is currently working in the comedy show Laughter Chefs, it is hosted by Bharti Singh. It also stars Krushna, Arjun Bijlani, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, and Jannat Zubair, among others.

The show is about the celebrity pairs who cook to impress chef Harpal Singh, who is the show's judge. The show welcomes popular celebrities as special guests every week.