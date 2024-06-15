Bharti Singh REACTS To Trolls Who Call Her 'Panda' & 'Gendi': 'I Can Understand The Mindset Of These People'

Actress and comedian Bharti Singh has reacted to trolls who body shame her and post indecent comments on her social media posts. Taking to her official vlog on YouTube, Bharti recently addressed those who troll her by calling her 'panda' and 'gendi' after she shares pictures of herself.

In one of the videos posted by her, Bharti is heard saying, "Main jab koi sundar si photo daalti hoon toh mujhe comments aate hain 'Panda, Gendi', but I find them very cute."

The actress further said that the trolls don't affect her. "I don’t care what people write and I’m unaffected by these comments. I can understand the mindset of people who are writing it because they are not able to go to Lokhandwala and we going places. They are not doing anything in life," she added.

Bharti has over 8.5 million followers on Instagram. She often shares pictures and videos with her son Lakshya and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa on social media.

On the work front, Bharti is one of the most sought after comedians in the country today. At present, she is seen hosting the reality show, Dance Deewane 4 and cooking based comedy reality show Laughter Chefs.

Bharti started her journey with stand-up comedy and rose to fame with her child character 'Lalli'. Over the years, she has not only ruled the comedy shows but has also become a successful host and a household name.

She has also been a part of films like Sanam Re, Khiladi 786, Jatt & Juliet 2 and others. Bharti has also hosted reality shows like India's Best Dancer, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Dance Deewane 3, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs 2022, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Hum Tum Aur Quarantine, Comedy Nights Bachao and several others.