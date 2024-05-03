VIDEO: Bharti Singh Gets Hospitalised In Mumbai, Breaks Down On Camera As She Speaks About Surgery

Comedian Bharti Singh recently shared with her fans that she has been hospitalised and is set to undergo a surgery soon. She made a vlog out of her stay in the hospital and at one point in the video, she can be seen breaking down, remembering her two-year-old son Gola, and saying how much she misses him.

Bharti has a massive fan following on her Youtube handle wherein she, along with husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa, often share videos of their day to day lives. However, her latest video left her fans worried as she was seen recording it inside a hospital room, with IV drips attached to her hand.

She revealed that she had been suffering from severe stomach ache for the past few days, but she ignored it mistaking it for acidity. However, when her pain became unbearable, she visited the doctor and that was when she found out that she had stones in her gall bladder. She added that she will now undergo an operation to treat the issue.

Towards the end of the video, Bharti was seen telling her fans how much she missed her two-year-old son Gola, and that she just wants to go back home to him. She then broke down on camera and stated that she never left her son alone in the night ever since he was born.

"He keeps going in my room and calling my name. I pray to God that no mother has to ever stay away from her child. I just want to get well and go back to him," the actress said as she fought back tears.

On the work front, Bharti is one of the most sought after comedians in the country today. At present, she is seen hosting the reality show, Dance Deewane 4.