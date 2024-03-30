Bharti Singh's Husband Haarsh Limbaachiya Buys Swanky Mercedes Car Worth ₹1.3 Crore (VIDEO)

Actress and comedian Bharti Singh's husband, writer and television host Haarsh Limbaachiya, has gifted himself a swanky new car. He has shelled out more than a crore for the luxury vehicle. On Friday (March 29), Haarsh shared a picture on Instagram with his new car.

He was all smiles as he signed the deal and took the car home. Haarsh bought a swanky Mercedes Benz GLS. Reportedly, the the price for its base model starts at Rs 1.32 crore and the top model price goes up to Rs 1.37 crore.

Sharing his picture with the car on Instagram, Haarsh wrote, "My new car is my happy place."

Later, Haarsh shared a vlog on his official YouTube channel in which he is seen celebrating with his family members. They are seen cutting a cake and performing a small puja in the showroom.

Haarsh, Bharti and their son Laksh are then seen enjoying a drive in the car. Check out their full video here:

Ever since Bharti and Haarsh got married, they have worked together on several shows including 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' and 'India's Best Dancer'. They had even appeared as a power couple in 'Nach Baliye 8'.

Bharti and Haarsh met and fell in love on the sets of 'Comedy Circus'. They got married in 2017 after being in a relationship for seven years.

Besides being a screenwriter and a host, Haarsh is also a producer. He founded his production company, H3 Productions, in 2017.

He has hosted several shows like Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull, Khatra Khatra Khatra, Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan, Dance Deewane 3, and more.