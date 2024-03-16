Kartik Aaryan REACTS As Fan Asks Why He's Riding Cycle After Buying Swanky New ₹4.7 Crore Car

Kartik Aaryan's love for cars is known to all, and he owns some of the most expensive and fastest sets of four wheels in his garage. Recently, the actor purchased a swanky SUV, the Range Rover 4.4 LWB SV, which comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 4.7 crore.

On Saturday afternoon, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of himself riding a bicycle. "Ab soch raha hu set pe bhi cycle se hi jau," Aaryan captioned.

Check out the video:

Soon after, his fans asked about his latest car, "Ye dekho bhai 5cr ki gadi kharid ke cycle pe ghum raha hai,” one of the fans wrote. Reacting to this, the actor wrote, "Puraani Aadatein chutne mein time lagta hai."

While another fan joked, "6cr wali gari mujhe dedo." To this, Kartik said, "Abhi ek aur dost udhaar pe leke gaya hai.. aate hi batata hu."

After Kartik purchased the car, he posted a photo of himself lounging happily in the car's trunk with his per dog Katori, writing, “Humaari Range thodi si badh gayi. (Our range has grown a little.)”Kartik

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik was last seen in the film Satyaprem Ki Katha, co-starring Kiara Advani.

Next, he has Kabir Khan's sports film Chandu Champion, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Triptii Dimri and Aashiqui 3.