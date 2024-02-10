Kartik Aaryan's Die-Hard Fan Travels For 9 Days From Jhansi To Mumbai On Cycle To See Him, WATCH Video | Photo Via Varinder Chawla

Kartik Aaryan, who made his acting debut with Luv Ranjan's Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011, enjoys a huge fan following all over the world and gets immense love wherever he goes.

On Saturday, February 10, 2024, the actor's die-hard fan travelled from Jhansi, city in Uttar Pradesh to Mumbai just to pay a visit to his favourite star. Aaryan's fan travelled for more than 1000 kms via his bicycle for over 9 days to reach Mumbai. The actor, who was dressed in black, posed with his fan.

Check out the video:

On the work front, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion, which is directed by Kabir Khan. It is set for its grand release on 14th June 2024. Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapsalis will also be a part of the film.

Recently, the actor wrapped up the shooting of Chandu Champion and as a treat he tasted sugar after a year. In the caption, he wrote, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk (red heart emoticon)"

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani in the lead. The cast also included Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.