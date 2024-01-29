WATCH: Kartik Aaryan Averts MAJOR Mishap As Fans Break Barricade To Meet Him At Filmfare Awards - Video Viral

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan sent his fans in a frenzy as he attended the Filmfare Awards held in Gujarat on Sunday night. However, a shocking incident occurred when the actor was meeting his fans when the excited crowd broke the barricades and tumbled on each other.

A scary video of the incident has now surfaced on the internet in which Kartik can be seen greeting his fans and shaking hands with them. And while he shook hands, the excited fans got out of control, which led to them trampling the barricades and rushing towards the actor.

However, Kartik gauged the situation and stepped back to safety. He was seen waving at his fans and making a quick exit from the spot to avert any further mishap.

In the video, people can be seen tumbling and falling on each other and hurting themselves, all of it just to catch one glimpse of the actor. The police and organisers jumped to action and managed the situation, thus averting a major stampede-like situation.

Meanwhile, Kartik was seen performing at the Filmfare Awards, sending his fans in the crowd in a tizzy. He looked dapper in an all-black look, as he paired his black turtle neck t-shirt with a striped coat and matching pants.

On the work front, Kartik is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, Chandu Champion, in which he will feature in a never-seen-before avatar. The film also marks his first collaboration with ace filmmaker Kabir Khan of Bajrangi Bhaijaan fame.

Besides, Kartik also has other films like Aashiqui 3, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and an untitled film with Karan Johar in the pipeline.