Kartik Aaryan Finally Gets A Dharma Film On His Birthday After Dostana 2 Fallout

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan turns a year older today (November 22). As a birthday gift, Dharma Productions, which had a fallout with the actor after he parted ways during Dostana 2, announced a new film with him. The production house headed by filmmaker Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta took to its social media handles and released an official statement.

We are thrilled to announce a new story brewing that has found a home with Dharma Productions & Balaji Telefilms. Starring Kartik Aaryan and directed by Sandeep Modi, this yet to be titled film will be released on 15th August, 2025. Stay tuned!… pic.twitter.com/uRC4vHLDfm — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) November 22, 2023

As per the post, the film will be directed by Sandeep Modi, who is known for directing the Indian version of The Night Manager and the web series Aarya. The film will hit the big screens on Independence Day (August 15) 2025.

Kartik also took to his social media and wrote, “An unforgettable chapter of our glorious Indian history full of valour and sacrifice is now going to be part of my life a subject close to my heart... super proud and excited to embark on a new journey with the extremely talented @sandeipm and the powerhouse @karanjohar and @ektarkapoor.”

Karan, on the other hand, stated, “Kartik, happy birthday to you…may our collaboration only grow from strength to strength from hereon and never cease to create magic on the big screen.”

For those unversed, back in 2019, Karan announced Dostana 2 with Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor, and Lakshya. However, Kartik was dropped from the film, with Dharma releasing a statement. The film was however shelved. That being said, Karan and Kartik are cordial and have run into each other on several occasions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik will next be seen in Chandu Champion directed by Kabir Khan. It is jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment (NGE) and Khan.

Besides that, Kartik also has other projects like Hansal Mehta's Captain India, Anurag Basu's Aashiqui 3, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.