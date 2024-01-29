Sara Ali Khan Gives Flying Kiss To Ex-Boyfriend Kartik Aaryan, Hugs Him At Airport; Video Goes Viral...

Bollywood actors and exes Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were seen together as they returned to Mumbai on Monday after attending Filmfare Awards in Ahmedabad. Several pictures and videos of Sara and Kartik are doing the rounds on social media platforms. In one of the clips, Sara is seen hugging the Dhamaka actor before bidding him goodbye.

In a video posted by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Katrik and Sara are seen coming out of the airport premises. Before stepping inside her car, Sara gave a flying kiss to Kartik and the two hugged each other.

Kartik is also seen hugging Karisma and Kareena before making his way to the car. Take a look at the video here:

Soon after the video was shared on social media several fans dropped red heart emoticons in the comments section. A fan commented, "Wowwww sara kartik 😍 am i dreaming??"

Another wrote, "What if we parted ways only to meet again #sartik."

The actors were rumoured to be in a relationship during the shoot of their film Love Aaj Kal. However, it was reported that Kartik and Sara parted way after the release of the film. Now, they often bump into each other at various events.

In 2022, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar had confirmed on his chat show, Koffee With Karan 7, that Kartik and Sara indeed dated each other for a brief period of time. Later, when Kartik was asked about his relationship status in an interview, he said that he is single and has been in a relationship only with his work.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen with Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's Metro... Inn Dino. On the other hand, Kartik will be seen in films like Chandu Champion, Captain India and Aashiqui 4.