Kartik Aaryan Gifts Himself Swanky Range Rover Worth ₹4.7 Crore; Watch Video

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who has commenced the shoot of his much-awaited film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, has gifted himself a brand new car. The actor has an impressive car collection and he has now added another swanky four-wheeler in his assemblage.

In a video shared by a celebrity photographer on Instagram, the new car can be seen entering Kartik's building premises.

We did a little research and found out that the car, which is Range Rover 4.4 LWB SV, comes with a whopping price tag of Rs 4.7 crore.

Soon after the video was shared by the pap, Kartik's fans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the actor. Take a look at the video here:

Kartik is also the owner of BMW 5 Series 520d, McLaren GT, Mini Cooper S, Porsche 718 Boxster and Lamborghini Urus Capsule.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently gearing up for the release of Chandu Champion, which is directed by Kabir Khan. It is set for its grand release on June 14, 2024. Bhuvan Arora, Palak Lalwani and Adonis Kapsalis will also be a part of the film.

After wrapping up the shooting of Chandu Champion, Kartik tasted sugar after a year. In the caption, he wrote, "This RasMalai Tasted Like Victory ! Finally eating sugar after a year !! After more than a year of intense preparation and 8 months of day-n-night shoots across the globe, today we complete the shooting journey of #ChanduChampion. And it couldn’t have been sweeter than my fav, Rasmalai - from the Man himself who carved this challenging path for me… you have been a profound inspiration Sir! @kabirkhankk."

Kartik was last seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha alongside Kiara Advani in the lead. The cast also included Gajraj Rao, Supriya Pathak, Siddharth Randeria, Anuradha Patel and Rajpal Yadav.