Kartik Aaryan's Aashiqui 3 Put On Backburner, Anurag Basu Out Of Franchise, T-Series Reveals In Official Statement

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has clarified that they are not involved in the production of Kartik Aaryan's highly-anticipated film Aashiqui 3. It was earlier reported that filmmaker Anurag Basu has been signed to directed the third film of the Aashiqui franchise. However, in an official statement, T-Series has mentioned that their proposed film, to be directed by Anurag Basu, is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the franchise.

"T-Series wishes to clarify that we are not presently involved in the development or production of Aashiqui 3. If and when Aashiqui 3 is initiated, T-Series and Vishesh Films/Mukesh Bhatt being joint owners in the franchise shall produce it jointly only. We categorically deny any ongoing rumours suggesting that Aashiqui 3 is being produced under a different title by T-Series," the statement read.

It added, "Our proposed film to be directed by Anurag Basu is neither Aashiqui 3 nor part of the Aashiqui franchise. We sincerely appreciate ongoing support and enthusiasm of our fans. Our commitment lies in consistently delivering top-notch content, and we eagerly anticipate future ventures with our esteemed partners."

Ever since the film was announced by the makers, speculations surrounding the lead actress often made headlines.

In September 2022, Kartik has shared a video on his official social media accounts to announced the film. The announcement video played a reprised version of the song Ab Tere Bin Ji Lenge Hum from Aashiqui - the first film of the franchise which starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead roles. It was released in 1989.

Take a look:

Actress like Tara Sutaria, Triptii Dimri and Jennifer Winget were rumoured to play the lead opposite Kartik in the film.