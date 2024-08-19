Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Shehzada Dhami Starts Shooting For New Project, Fans Say, ‘Happy For His Comeback’

Shehzada Dhami became the center of headlines a few months ago when he was ousted from his show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor, who essayed the male lead of the fourth generation of the show was shown the exit door overnight and was accused of ‘throwing tantrums and being a troublemaker’ by the production house.

While his costar and rumoured girlfriend Pratiksha Honmukhe grabbed a new show a few months ago, Shehzada’s comeback on television was highly anticipated. Some media reports stated that the actor will make a comeback with Nia Sharma’s Suhagan Chudail, while other reports hinted towards his participation in Bigg Boss OTT 3, however, none of this was true.

Now, Shehzada himself has taken to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of him from an upcoming project. While the actor has absolutely not revealed anything about the said project, his fans have flooded the comment section of his post with hopeful comments. One fan wrote, ‘I am so happy for you,’ another wrote, ‘Dekho chand aaya’

A user also took dig at the actor and stated that he has banned from both Balaji and DKP, so which show is he making a comeback with.

While details about Shehzada’s upcoming project are still unknown, it will be interesting to watch him make a comeback after a brief while and a huge anticipation.