Shivam Khajuria Denies Any Simalrity Between His & Pratiksha, Shehzada Dhami's Replacement From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'Bilkul Bhi Same Nahi Hai Reason..' (Exclusive)

Shivam Khajuria, who essayed the character of Rohit Poddar in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has recently been replaced by Romiit Raaj in the show. While fans of the actor who anticipated his return to the show waited to see him back on screen, this news of the actor's replacement came as a shocker.

Now, reacting to the news of his exit from the Rajan Shahi show, Shivam states that he had been informed about the same by the production house. He also states that he cannot reveal much about the reason behind his replacement from the show, however, he assures his fans that there is something big in store for them and that he will talk about it when he can.

Further,the actor states that he has been seeing a lot of comparisons between his replacement and the replacement of Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. Clearing the air on the same, Shivam refutes these rumours and in an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal says, ''I have been hearing a lot of comparisons between my replacement and the replacements that earlier happened on the show. I would like to say that it is absolutely not the same. Their replacement was on a totally different tangent and so is mine.''

Further, when we asked the actor that if the difference between both the replacements was the former pair being thrown out of the show and he being offered a new show, Shivam, reluctantly says, ''Umm, not yet, but yes things are on.''

Shivam was paired opposite Pratiksha Honmukhe in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and later briefly exited the show owing to the demand in the story line. While his character's re entry was always slated to come back, Shivam's replacement did come as a shocker to the avid viewers of the show.