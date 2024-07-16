Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Rohit Back In Armaan, Abhira & Ruhi's Lives, Couple All Set To Welcome Him (Exclusive)

Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's makers are all set to bring in the most awaited twist of the show: The re entry of Rohit in Abhira, Armaan and Ruhi's lives. While Shivam Khajuria as Rohit has been replaced by Romit Raj, the story is all set to proceed with an interesting twist.

The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive developement on the upcoming track of the show. Well, Armaan, sitting by Rohit is taking care of him while he lies unconscious in his bed. Meanwhile, Abhira climbs into the room through a ladder and jumps inside. Armaan, initially shocked is happy to see Abhira who is carrying a bag full of decorative items to decorate Rohit's room as she is all excited to welcome him back. While the Poddars are dancing in the hall, Abhira and Armaan are dancing in Rohit's room and are decorating it with mirchi lights and balloons. While Armaan is awaiting Rohit to gain consciousness, he stands completely unaware of the fact that Rohit has learned of his past with Ruhi.

In the current track of the show, Armaan, who had called off his wedding with Ruhi after realising his feelings for Abhira had been struggling to convince her of his love. With Abhira finally giving in and proposing to Armaan, things still continue to be difficult for the love birds as Dadi sa, aka, Kaveri Poddar stands firm on not being able to stand and accept Abhira as the 'bahu' of the Poddar house.

With Rohit's entry in the show, while the dynamics between Ruhi, Armaan and Rohit himself will change, it will be interesting to see how it affects Armaan and Abhira's love story.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP films.