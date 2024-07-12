Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Sa Suffers Heart Attack, Asks Armaan To Choose Between Her & Abhira (Exclusive)

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a constant ranker on the TRP charts. While the show has been performing exceptionally well on the TRP charts, the current track of the show witnesses Abhira and Armaan’s struggle to reunite amidst the Poddar family’s opposition.

Well, The Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive update on the upcoming track of the show. In the upcoming episodes, Dadisa will get a heart attack and will be immediately hospitalised. Both Armaan and Anhira will Break down thinking it is because of them that Dadi Sa has suffered an attack. They will be seen breaking down and will also go to visit her. It will be then that Dadi Sa will ask Armaan to choose between her and Abhira. Heartbroken, Armaan will wonder how can he choose between the two. Both Abhira and Armaan, in a vulnerable condition will be seen going inside a hospital room and will lie down on a bed, cover themselves in a Bedsheet and will be seen breaking down in tears.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions. The show is helmed by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla and sees Garvita Sadhwani as the parallel lead.