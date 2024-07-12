 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Sa Suffers Heart Attack, Asks Armaan To Choose Between Her & Abhira (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Sa Suffers Heart Attack, Asks Armaan To Choose Between Her & Abhira (Exclusive)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Sa Suffers Heart Attack, Asks Armaan To Choose Between Her & Abhira (Exclusive)

In the upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Dadi Sa will be seen landing in a hospital after suffering a heart attack.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a constant ranker on the TRP charts. While the show has been performing exceptionally well on the TRP charts, the current track of the show witnesses Abhira and Armaan’s struggle to reunite amidst the Poddar family’s opposition.

Read Also
'It's Almost Magical How Things Happen For Me': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani...
article-image

Well, The Free Press Journal has now learnt of an exclusive update on the upcoming track of the show. In the upcoming episodes, Dadisa will get a heart attack and will be immediately hospitalised. Both Armaan and Anhira will Break down thinking it is because of them that Dadi Sa has suffered an attack. They will be seen breaking down and will also go to visit her. It will be then that Dadi Sa will ask Armaan to choose between her and Abhira. Heartbroken, Armaan will wonder how can he choose between the two. Both Abhira and Armaan, in a vulnerable condition will be seen going inside a hospital room and will lie down on a bed, cover themselves in a Bedsheet and will be seen breaking down in tears.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP productions. The show is helmed by Rohit Purohit and Samridhii Shukla and sees Garvita Sadhwani as the parallel lead.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Seven Years To Forever: Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Love Story; Know How Childhood...

Seven Years To Forever: Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Love Story; Know How Childhood...

'World Will Call You Terrorist': Lucky Ali Says It's 'Lonely' To Be Muslim In Cryptic Note

'World Will Call You Terrorist': Lucky Ali Says It's 'Lonely' To Be Muslim In Cryptic Note

Radhika Merchant Oozes Royalty In UNSEEN Pre-Wedding Photos

Radhika Merchant Oozes Royalty In UNSEEN Pre-Wedding Photos

Raghav Juyal On Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Wallpaper Sparks Dating Rumours; Watch Video

Raghav Juyal On Shehnaaz Gill's Phone Wallpaper Sparks Dating Rumours; Watch Video

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Sa Suffers Heart Attack, Asks Armaan To Choose Between Her...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Dadi Sa Suffers Heart Attack, Asks Armaan To Choose Between Her...