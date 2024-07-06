Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary Pooja, Former Falls In Love With Armaan All Over Again For THIS Reason (Exclusive)

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show on the channel. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the current leads, the show is currently ranking high on the TRP charts and has been constantly doing so. In the current track of the show, while Armaan is trying to win Abhira back in his life, Abhira has been adamant on not returning back to him and the Poddar house.

The Free Press Journal now brings to you an exclusive scoop on the upcoming track of the show. Well, in the episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira will be seen doing the death anniversary pooja of her mother Akshara all alone and at the same time, Manish too enters the temple. However, it will be a hit and miss situation and both Manish and Abhira will not be able to meet or see each other. Well, after the pooja is over, the pandit asks Abhira to distribute food to people outside the temple and asks her about her family. He asks her who will help her to distribute food. Abhira, upon hearing this feels low, however, Armaan comes to her rescue yet again and tells the pandit that he is Abhira's family and that he will help her distribute food. When Abhira and Armaan are distributing food outside, Manish comes in, however, both Abhira and Manish do not see each other.

On the other hand, Abhira, seeing Armaan's efforts in distributing the food is touched by his efforts and has been falling in love with him all over again.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP Films.