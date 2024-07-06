 Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary Pooja, Former Falls In Love With Armaan All Over Again For THIS Reason (Exclusive)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentYeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary Pooja, Former Falls In Love With Armaan All Over Again For THIS Reason (Exclusive)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary Pooja, Former Falls In Love With Armaan All Over Again For THIS Reason (Exclusive)

The Free Press Journal has learnt of an exclusive update on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 12:47 PM IST
article-image

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show on the channel. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the current leads, the show is currently ranking high on the TRP charts and has been constantly doing so. In the current track of the show, while Armaan is trying to win Abhira back in his life, Abhira has been adamant on not returning back to him and the Poddar house.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Madhav’s Condition Critcal After Being Shot In An Encounter, Abhira &...
article-image

The Free Press Journal now brings to you an exclusive scoop on the upcoming track of the show. Well, in the episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Abhira will be seen doing the death anniversary pooja of her mother Akshara all alone and at the same time, Manish too enters the temple. However, it will be a hit and miss situation and both Manish and Abhira will not be able to meet or see each other. Well, after the pooja is over, the pandit asks Abhira to distribute food to people outside the temple and asks her about her family. He asks her who will help her to distribute food. Abhira, upon hearing this feels low, however, Armaan comes to her rescue yet again and tells the pandit that he is Abhira's family and that he will help her distribute food. When Abhira and Armaan are distributing food outside, Manish comes in, however, both Abhira and Manish do not see each other.

On the other hand, Abhira, seeing Armaan's efforts in distributing the food is touched by his efforts and has been falling in love with him all over again.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of DKP Films.

Read Also
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shruti Ulfat On How Her Career Has Shaped Up: 'Have Not Lost My Soul, I...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Monarchy Creating Anarchy': Varun Grover Reacts To Mumbai Police's Traffic Restrictions Ahead Of...

'Monarchy Creating Anarchy': Varun Grover Reacts To Mumbai Police's Traffic Restrictions Ahead Of...

'It's Almost Magical How Things Happen For Me': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani...

'It's Almost Magical How Things Happen For Me': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani...

Ranveer Singh Celebrates His 39th Birthday: A Look At His Iconic Fashion Moments

Ranveer Singh Celebrates His 39th Birthday: A Look At His Iconic Fashion Moments

Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health...

Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary...