Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shruti Ulfat On How Her Career Has Shaped Up: 'Have Not Lost My Soul, I Celebrate Every Moment' (Exclusive)

Shruti Ulfat, who is seen as Vidya Poddar in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, which is produced under his banner Director’s Kut Production, says she is happy and content with her career journey. She mentioned that it has been long, and she hopes for it to go on.

“I am very content and happy with my career journey. It's been a long, long journey, and it's still going on and will continue. For me, everybody has ups and downs in their careers, and so have I. But I've always kind of found possibilities in any problems that arise in my path. So, as of now, I'm very happy with the way things have worked out for me. Of course, one always has aspirations and wants to do more, but nevertheless, I think I am very happy with where I am right now,” she said.

As she looks back on her journey, she couldn’t be proud of herself, as she has kept her grace, morals, integrity, sanity, and also maintained her conduct, temperament, and nature to the highest level.

“I can also say that I have not lost my soul; I haven't lost that spirit, which is still thriving and learning at every step it takes. So, I am very proud of where I have come in my career professionally, and I want to continue for as long as I can. This is something I love; I love acting, I love my career, and this is my passion and love. I enjoy every bit of it, and I celebrate every moment of my career,” she said.

For Shruti, both ambition and drive are important. She believes if you do not have the drive to go forward, if you don't have the passion, the want, the will, and the wish to go forward in your life and learn more, then you cannot progress.

However, she added, “But too much ambition, too much of everything, is also not good, so one has to strike a balance. Luckily, I am surrounded by my family—my mom and my brother—who guide me and help me see things from different perspectives, which is very important for an artist or anyone in any field. So, I do not let things overwhelm me. I do not become blind to my passion or lose my senses if I want to achieve something. If I want to achieve something, I want to achieve it in the right way, maintaining balance and keeping everyone happy.”

She further said, “There should not be any regret on my face about why I did something. These questions should not arise, and in achieving something, I should not let anything dominate me.So, I am a very easy-going person, a very chilled-out person, and I am not a person who wants to travel alone. I like people around me; I like to be in people's company; and I like to meet different kinds of people. So, yes, vision and drive are important, but to a certain extent, they should not dominate you.”x