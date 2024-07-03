Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Madhav’s Condition Critcal After Being Shot In An Encounter, Abhira & Armaan Rescue Him (EXCLUSIVE)

Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been the longest running show on the channel. Starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the current leads, the show is currently ranking high on the TRP charts and has been constantly doing so. In the current track of the show, while Armaan is trying to win Abhira back in his life, Abhira has been adamant on not returning back to him and the Poddar house.

The Free Press Journal now brings to you an exclusive development in the upcoming track of the show. Well, in the upcoming track, Madhav will find himself in the midst of an encounter and will seek Abhira and Armaan’s help. However, when both Armaan and Abhira reach the location, they are denied entry by the police. Madhav, who is critically injured tries to somehow cover his wound, but his condition is extremely critical. Both Armaan and Abhira somehow reach inside and try to find Madhav. However, they are told that there is no body left here. Abhira, adamant on finding Madhav starts turning tables and in the end is able to find him. When Armaan and Abhira spot Madhav, they see him in a critical condition. They try to rush him to the hospital but Madhav falls unconscious.

It will be interesting to see whether Armaan and Abhira are able to save Madhav and how does this incident change the dynamics between Abhira, Armaan and the Poddars.