 'As An Influencer Transitioning To An Actor, Feels Great To Find Support On Sets': Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rishabh Jaiswal
Rishabh Jaiswal, who essays the character of Krish in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai speaks about how, a supportive enviornment on sets makes it easier to work, learn and grow for him.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Saturday, June 29, 2024, 04:22 PM IST
Actor Rishabh Jaiswal, who plays the role of Krish Bansal in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, says that the atmosphere on the set makes a lot of difference to your performance as an actor. He adds that if the environment is supportive, you are able to shoot better.

“Recently, I did some scenes, and whenever you do a good scene and someone appreciates it, it feels the best. Honestly, I recently did a scene, and everyone, from our seniors like Vidyaji to our ADs and directors, appreciated it a lot. Hearing words like "you did great" feels wonderful. As an artist and a new artist especially, transitioning from being an influencer to an actor, it's a big deal. The small things and supportive environment matter a lot,” he says.

He adds, “When people around you are supportive, whether you're retaking scenes, sometimes fumbling, or facing other challenges, their appreciation and motivation, especially from directors and senior artists, feel great. On the set of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' I feel all these things are present. Being a new artist and actor, I think I'm blessed with the best, and I thank Rajan Shahi and his production for actually giving me this opportunity. I am learning a lot, and I feel I will continue to learn many things.”

